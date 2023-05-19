BNB Trading 1.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 19th. During the last seven days, BNB has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. One BNB coin can now be purchased for $309.20 or 0.01151007 BTC on major exchanges. BNB has a total market capitalization of $48.19 billion and approximately $366.89 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
BNB Profile
BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 155,858,843 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 155,858,895.29566616. The last known price of BNB is 309.27734166 USD and is down -1.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1379 active market(s) with $381,759,579.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
