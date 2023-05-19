BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Cuts Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. reduced its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 48.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,668 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 29,316 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $7,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ANSS. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 927.3% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in ANSYS by 106.1% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 136 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in ANSYS by 327.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 154 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 11,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.68, for a total transaction of $3,033,799.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,719,883.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 11,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.68, for a total value of $3,033,799.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,719,883.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 1,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.17, for a total transaction of $501,109.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,502,383.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,437 shares of company stock worth $5,165,597. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ANSS shares. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on ANSYS from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays increased their price target on ANSYS from $266.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ANSYS in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on ANSYS from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on ANSYS from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $311.92.

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $308.28. 41,912 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,513. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.73 billion, a PE ratio of 48.48, a PEG ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $313.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $275.83. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $194.23 and a 52 week high of $333.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.29. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $694.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. ANSYS’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification. The company was founded by John A.

