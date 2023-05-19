BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Cuts Stock Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. reduced its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 71.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 134,820 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $6,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Entergy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in Entergy in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Entergy in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of ETR stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $101.83. 84,320 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,313,671. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.64. Entergy Co. has a 12 month low of $94.94 and a 12 month high of $122.46.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.20). Entergy had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Entergy news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.96, for a total transaction of $31,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,845.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $1,326,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,129 shares in the company, valued at $968,586.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 300 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.96, for a total value of $31,188.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,269 shares in the company, valued at $339,845.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,092 shares of company stock worth $1,821,838. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ETR shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Entergy from $131.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price target on Entergy from $128.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. TheStreet raised Entergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.09.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

