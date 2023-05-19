BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Has $1.21 Million Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in PPL by 50.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 112,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after acquiring an additional 37,830 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 15,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of PPL by 5.6% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,631,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,368,000 after buying an additional 86,200 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in PPL in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 102,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after buying an additional 17,527 shares in the last quarter. 70.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PPL alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PPL in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PPL from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho reduced their price target on PPL from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PPL Price Performance

In other news, insider John R. Crockett III sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $154,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,508. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PPL traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $27.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 714,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,363,247. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.44. The stock has a market cap of $20.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.77. PPL Co. has a twelve month low of $23.47 and a twelve month high of $31.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.23.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 9.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

PPL Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.43%.

About PPL

(Get Rating)

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.