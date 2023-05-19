BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Has $14.70 Million Stock Holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 102.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,050 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $14,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Sempra Energy by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 41,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Sempra Energy by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 114,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,626,000 after buying an additional 31,808 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 754,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,575,000 after purchasing an additional 235,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its holdings in Sempra Energy by 576.9% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

Sempra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of SRE stock traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $148.04. The stock had a trading volume of 44,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,305,754. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.22. The firm has a market cap of $46.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.73. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $136.54 and a fifty-two week high of $176.47.

Sempra Energy Announces Dividend

Sempra Energy ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.16. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 61.34%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 10,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.99, for a total value of $1,572,258.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,908,218.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 19,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total value of $2,813,693.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 10,413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.99, for a total transaction of $1,572,258.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,908,218.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,979 shares of company stock valued at $4,728,393. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SRE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Sempra Energy from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Sempra Energy in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Sempra Energy from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sempra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.25.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.