BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Has $17.61 Million Stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. decreased its holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 637,958 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 42,456 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $17,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VFC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,829,926 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,251,133,000 after purchasing an additional 686,237 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,308,313 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $786,882,000 after acquiring an additional 336,122 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,962,446 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $746,627,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404,458 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,490,021 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $369,023,000 after buying an additional 386,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 74.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,873,746 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $162,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at V.F.

In other V.F. news, Director Carol L. Roberts purchased 7,109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.07 per share, with a total value of $149,786.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,786.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

V.F. Stock Down 5.3 %

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VFC. Barclays decreased their target price on V.F. from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on V.F. from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded V.F. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on V.F. from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of V.F. from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.89.

Shares of NYSE:VFC traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.66. 1,030,901 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,499,055. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.34. V.F. Co. has a 12 month low of $19.39 and a 12 month high of $51.40. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

About V.F.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

Further Reading

