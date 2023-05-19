BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Has $2.16 Million Stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. reduced its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,041 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,208 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $2,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter worth $328,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter worth $265,000. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 86,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,219,000 after purchasing an additional 8,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RJA Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Twilio during the fourth quarter worth $9,287,000. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Twilio alerts:

Twilio Price Performance

Shares of TWLO stock traded up $0.63 on Friday, hitting $49.54. 252,595 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,484,386. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.16 and a quick ratio of 6.16. The stock has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 1.47. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.00 and a 12 month high of $110.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.56 and a 200 day moving average of $56.23.

Insider Transactions at Twilio

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 6.91% and a negative net margin of 34.79%. Twilio’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.25) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.44, for a total value of $53,255.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 212,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,674,039.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 8,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.24, for a total value of $543,534.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 162,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,462,833.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,172 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.44, for a total transaction of $53,255.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 212,897 shares in the company, valued at $9,674,039.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,991 shares of company stock valued at $2,633,220. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Twilio from $75.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Twilio from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Cowen lifted their target price on Twilio from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Twilio from $75.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.11.

About Twilio

(Get Rating)

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.