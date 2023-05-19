BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Lowers Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. trimmed its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 74.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 60,059 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $6,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the third quarter worth $35,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 166.2% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Synopsys news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.43, for a total value of $1,565,720.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,559,583.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SNPS. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Synopsys from $410.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Synopsys from $420.00 to $448.00 in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Synopsys from $445.00 to $447.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Synopsys has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $427.91.

SNPS traded up $3.94 on Friday, reaching $413.65. The company had a trading volume of 140,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,263. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $267.00 and a fifty-two week high of $418.40. The stock has a market cap of $63.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $374.48 and its 200 day moving average is $349.79.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

