BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Purchases 84,747 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 46.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 266,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 84,747 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in UDR were worth $10,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in UDR by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,113,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,173,654,000 after purchasing an additional 946,096 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in UDR by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,573,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,180,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084,674 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of UDR by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 6,272,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,624,000 after acquiring an additional 48,879 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in UDR by 5.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,554,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,924,000 after purchasing an additional 195,571 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 32.8% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,264,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,178,000 after acquiring an additional 806,728 shares in the last quarter. 92.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UDR traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $40.67. The company had a trading volume of 89,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,411,026. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.10, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.65. UDR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.18 and a 1 year high of $50.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. This is an increase from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 560.02%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UDR. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on UDR from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wolfe Research lowered UDR from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Mizuho reduced their price target on UDR from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday. Truist Financial raised their price target on UDR from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of UDR from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.74.

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. The firm operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

