BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Sells 4,060 Shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lowered its holdings in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,060 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned about 0.07% of Stericycle worth $3,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Stericycle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Stericycle by 318.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 128.5% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 78.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

Stericycle Stock Performance

Stericycle stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.65. 13,590 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,246. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 49.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.23. Stericycle, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.63 and a fifty-two week high of $56.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Insider Activity

Stericycle ( NASDAQ:SRCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. Stericycle had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $684.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stericycle, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Stericycle news, Director Naren K. Gursahaney acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.91 per share, with a total value of $287,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,460. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on SRCL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Stericycle in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Stericycle from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Stericycle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Stericycle in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

Further Reading

