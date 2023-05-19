BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Sells 68,979 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 228,852 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 68,979 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $11,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Fortinet by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,140,642 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,136,900,000 after acquiring an additional 3,403,145 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,155,601 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $350,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205,127 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Fortinet by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,851,276 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $238,344,000 after buying an additional 1,069,367 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in Fortinet by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,433,688 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $217,827,000 after buying an additional 130,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,171,555 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $204,948,000 after acquiring an additional 318,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 98,374 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total transaction of $5,920,147.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,962.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director William H. Neukom purchased 423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.40 per share, with a total value of $28,510.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 290,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,594,258.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 98,374 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total transaction of $5,920,147.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,962.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,247 shares of company stock worth $8,455,707 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Fortinet from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Fortinet from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Mizuho raised their target price on Fortinet from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America upgraded Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Fortinet from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.30.

NASDAQ FTNT traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $68.49. 205,787 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,849,599. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.38. The company has a market capitalization of $53.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.16. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.61 and a 52-week high of $69.07.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 282.54% and a net margin of 20.46%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Fortinet’s revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

