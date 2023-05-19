BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Sells 77,729 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. decreased its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 85.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 77,729 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $5,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. abrdn plc boosted its stake in Cintas by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 26,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,075,000 after purchasing an additional 4,931 shares in the last quarter. Taika Capital LP acquired a new stake in Cintas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,419,000. SBB Research Group LLC purchased a new position in Cintas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Cintas by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 120,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,279,000 after buying an additional 41,876 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas Stock Up 0.1 %

Cintas stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $472.90. 17,515 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,234. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $453.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $447.30. The company has a market cap of $48.09 billion, a PE ratio of 37.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $343.86 and a fifty-two week high of $478.39.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 15.06%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CTAS. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $513.00 to $523.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Thursday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $540.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $401.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $501.25.

Cintas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.