BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

BOKF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. SpectralCast restated a maintains rating on shares of BOK Financial in a report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $104.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $102.86.

NASDAQ:BOKF traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $79.41. 26,145 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,295. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.66. BOK Financial has a 12 month low of $70.21 and a 12 month high of $110.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.22.

BOK Financial ( NASDAQ:BOKF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.14. BOK Financial had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $522.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that BOK Financial will post 9.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.43%.

In other BOK Financial news, CFO Martin E. Grunst purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.00 per share, with a total value of $77,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,432,969. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Martin E. Grunst purchased 1,000 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.00 per share, for a total transaction of $77,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,432,969. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward C. Iv Joullian purchased 1,920 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $78.12 per share, with a total value of $149,990.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,734.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 6,420 shares of company stock valued at $518,765. Insiders own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in BOK Financial by 0.8% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 33,381 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in BOK Financial during the first quarter worth $238,000. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in BOK Financial during the first quarter worth $580,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of BOK Financial by 12.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 873,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,754,000 after purchasing an additional 94,861 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BOK Financial by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 455,664 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,463,000 after purchasing an additional 10,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.21% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customer commodity risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

