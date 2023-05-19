Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

SAM has been the subject of several other reports. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $282.00 to $276.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $364.00 to $349.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $340.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $291.00 to $297.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Beer currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $298.58.

SAM traded up $1.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $327.48. 37,115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,917. Boston Beer has a 1 year low of $287.00 and a 1 year high of $422.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $317.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $343.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.12 and a beta of 1.09.

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $410.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.47 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 7.58%. Boston Beer’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Boston Beer will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Annette N. Fritsch sold 220 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.37, for a total value of $70,041.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,762.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Boston Beer news, VP Annette N. Fritsch sold 220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.37, for a total transaction of $70,041.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,762.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John C. Geist sold 646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.14, for a total transaction of $206,810.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,573 shares in the company, valued at $1,784,140.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAM. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Boston Beer by 1,280.7% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 163,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,782,000 after buying an additional 151,393 shares in the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN acquired a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,680,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,859,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,690,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 119.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 92,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,943,000 after purchasing an additional 50,384 shares during the last quarter. 68.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the production of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head Craft Brewery. Boston Beer produces alcohol beverages, including hard seltzer, malt beverages (“beers“), and hard cider at company-owned breweries and its cidery, and under contract arrangements at other brewery locations.

