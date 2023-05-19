Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

BYD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Boyd Gaming from $83.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Roth Capital started coverage on Boyd Gaming in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Boyd Gaming from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $75.29.

Boyd Gaming Stock Performance

NYSE BYD opened at $67.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Boyd Gaming has a twelve month low of $46.10 and a twelve month high of $71.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.85.

Boyd Gaming Dividend Announcement

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $963.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.59 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 18.48%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.08%.

Insider Transactions at Boyd Gaming

In other news, CEO Keith Smith sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total transaction of $1,601,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,297,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,108,846.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Keith Smith sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total transaction of $1,601,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,297,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,108,846.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 28,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $1,867,992.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,563,288.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,901 shares of company stock valued at $6,019,395. Corporate insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boyd Gaming

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BYD. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Boyd Gaming by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Boyd Gaming by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Boyd Gaming by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,540,000 after buying an additional 14,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Boyd Gaming by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 221,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,586,000 after buying an additional 4,888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corp. is a multi-jurisdictional gaming company, which engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest and South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of eight casinos that primarily serve the resident population in the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

Further Reading

