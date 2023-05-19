Breedon Group (LON:BREE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Breedon Group (LON:BREE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on BREE. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 75 ($0.94) price objective on shares of Breedon Group in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 92 ($1.15) target price on shares of Breedon Group in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Breedon Group from GBX 80 ($1.00) to GBX 85 ($1.06) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th.
Breedon Group stock traded down GBX 14.25 ($0.18) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 337.75 ($4.23). The stock had a trading volume of 942,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,441,791. Breedon Group has a 1 year low of GBX 243.50 ($3.05) and a 1 year high of GBX 400 ($5.01). The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 82.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 70.29. The stock has a market cap of £5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,825.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.20.
Breedon Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the quarrying, manufacture, and sale of construction materials and building products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers various aggregates, such as crushed rock, high polished stone value, sand and gravel, self-binding gravels, decorative aggregates, recycled aggregates, white limestone products, agricultural lime, granular mineral fillers, and welsh slates for use in the construction market.
