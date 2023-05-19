BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) CFO Brian C. Stephenson Sells 24,424 Shares

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 24,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $342,180.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,076.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

BridgeBio Pharma Trading Up 2.1 %

BBIO traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $14.28. 64,402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,631,579. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.74 and a fifty-two week high of $19.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.55.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 million. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.35) EPS. Research analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BBIO. Bank of America boosted their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. SVB Securities boosted their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the first quarter worth $83,000. 96.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

