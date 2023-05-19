BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BSIG. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

Get BrightSphere Investment Group alerts:

BrightSphere Investment Group Stock Up 2.6 %

NYSE:BSIG opened at $22.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $933.68 million, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.53. BrightSphere Investment Group has a 12 month low of $14.73 and a 12 month high of $26.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.05.

BrightSphere Investment Group Dividend Announcement

BrightSphere Investment Group ( NYSE:BSIG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). BrightSphere Investment Group had a negative return on equity of 179.03% and a net margin of 22.38%. The company had revenue of $91.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.20 million. On average, research analysts expect that BrightSphere Investment Group will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.91%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BrightSphere Investment Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSIG. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 235.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 12.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 974.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 18.5% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter.

About BrightSphere Investment Group

(Get Rating)

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It operates through the Quant and Solutions segment. The Quant and Solutions segment involves leveraging data and technology in a computational, factor-based investment process across a range of asset classes and geographies, including Global, non-U.S., emerging markets, and managed volatility equities, as well as multi-asset products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.