BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BSIG. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.
BrightSphere Investment Group Stock Up 2.6 %
NYSE:BSIG opened at $22.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $933.68 million, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.53. BrightSphere Investment Group has a 12 month low of $14.73 and a 12 month high of $26.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.05.
BrightSphere Investment Group Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.91%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BrightSphere Investment Group
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSIG. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 235.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 12.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 974.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 18.5% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter.
About BrightSphere Investment Group
BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It operates through the Quant and Solutions segment. The Quant and Solutions segment involves leveraging data and technology in a computational, factor-based investment process across a range of asset classes and geographies, including Global, non-U.S., emerging markets, and managed volatility equities, as well as multi-asset products.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BrightSphere Investment Group (BSIG)
- Will Papa John’s Turnaround Serve Up More Revenue Growth?
- Hunting For A Deal? Ross Stores May Just Be It
- Alibaba: Could This Be The Year Of The Dragon
- Is Pfizer’s Seagen Deal In Jeopardy Amid Antitrust Scrutiny?
- Tyson Insiders Buy Shares At Multi-Year Low
Receive News & Ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.