Brokerages Set Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Target Price at $73.06

Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.61.

A number of analysts recently commented on APO shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Apollo Global Management from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

Insider Activity at Apollo Global Management

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider Joshua Harris sold 286,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $18,625,959.13. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,754,201 shares in the company, valued at $2,392,330,943.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Joshua Harris sold 286,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $18,625,959.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,754,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,392,330,943.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total transaction of $1,051,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 425,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,805,163.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,093,865 shares of company stock valued at $70,299,852. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management Trading Up 0.5 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the third quarter worth about $31,000. 68.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of APO opened at $63.74 on Friday. Apollo Global Management has a 52-week low of $45.62 and a 52-week high of $74.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.58 and its 200-day moving average is $64.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $36.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.34, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.68.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -71.07%.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded by Marc Rowan in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

