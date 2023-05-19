Brokerages Set CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Target Price at $9.17

Shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.17.

COMM has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet cut shares of CommScope from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CommScope in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of CommScope from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of CommScope from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on CommScope from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th.

CommScope Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ COMM opened at $4.31 on Friday. CommScope has a fifty-two week low of $4.01 and a fifty-two week high of $13.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.29. The stock has a market cap of $904.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at CommScope

CommScope ( NASDAQ:COMM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. CommScope had a negative net margin of 12.87% and a negative return on equity of 38.03%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CommScope will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CommScope news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $67,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CommScope news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $67,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles L. Treadway bought 56,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.45 per share, for a total transaction of $249,889.75. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,673,549 shares in the company, valued at $7,447,293.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 92,249 shares of company stock valued at $437,188 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CommScope

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CommScope in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CommScope by 2,089.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,302 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of CommScope by 124.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,524 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CommScope during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new stake in CommScope during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

CommScope Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband, Home, Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

Further Reading

