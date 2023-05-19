Brokerages Set Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Target Price at $248.82

Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $248.82.

A number of research firms recently commented on DG. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $255.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Argus raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $288.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $240.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of DG stock opened at $217.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $47.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.80. Dollar General has a one year low of $183.25 and a one year high of $261.59.

Dollar General Increases Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.02. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 40.63%. The firm had revenue of $10.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.10%.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In related news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire bought 3,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $202.00 per share, for a total transaction of $717,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,104 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,008. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dollar General

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DG. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 4.2% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 9,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

