Brokerages Set Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Target Price at $70.43

Shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.43.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MBUU. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Malibu Boats in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Malibu Boats in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Malibu Boats

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Malibu Boats by 1.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 44.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Cim LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 7,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Malibu Boats Stock Up 2.7 %

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:MBUU opened at $56.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.90. Malibu Boats has a 1 year low of $46.30 and a 1 year high of $70.87.

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

