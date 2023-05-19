Brokers Offer Predictions for The Home Depot, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:HD)

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Home Depot in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 16th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now anticipates that the home improvement retailer will earn $3.76 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.21. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Home Depot’s current full-year earnings is $15.06 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Home Depot’s FY2024 earnings at $14.95 EPS.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.09 earnings per share.

Home Depot Price Performance

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Home Depot from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Home Depot from $352.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $346.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.25.

HD stock opened at $295.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $290.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $306.08. Home Depot has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $347.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The company has a market cap of $298.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional Trading of Home Depot

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 50.94%.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.