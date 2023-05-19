Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from C$46.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Scotiabank restated a sector outperform rating on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $38.56.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of BEP opened at $31.34 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a twelve month low of $24.13 and a twelve month high of $41.30. The stock has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of -59.13 and a beta of 0.82.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.338 per share. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -254.72%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BEP. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 57.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in the ownership of a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets. It operates through the following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Utility-Scale Solar, Distributed Energy and Sustainable Solutions, and Corporate. The Distributed Energy and Sustainable Solutions segment includes distributed generation, pumped storage, renewable natural gas, carbon capture and storage, recycling, and cogeneration and biomass.

