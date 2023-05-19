Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on BRKR. UBS Group increased their price objective on Bruker from $92.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on Bruker from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Bruker from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bruker has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $84.50.

Get Bruker alerts:

Bruker Stock Up 0.8 %

BRKR traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $75.11. 149,377 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 783,491. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.89. The company has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.15. Bruker has a one year low of $48.42 and a one year high of $84.84.

Bruker Dividend Announcement

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $685.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.63 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 34.71% and a net margin of 11.89%. Bruker’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Bruker will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bruker

In related news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 82,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.75, for a total transaction of $6,520,106.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,262,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,013,155,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 16,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.21, for a total transaction of $1,301,816.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,352,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,037,864,613.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 82,795 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.75, for a total transaction of $6,520,106.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,262,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,013,155,101.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 336,478 shares of company stock valued at $26,690,354 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Bruker

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRKR. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bruker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Bruker in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Bruker in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bruker during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bruker during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

About Bruker

(Get Rating)

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI Chemicals, Applied Markets, Life Science, In-Vitro Diagnostics, Detection (CALID), BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.