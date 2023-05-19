Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.50 Per Share, Telsey Advisory Group Forecasts

Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Burberry Group in a research note issued on Monday, May 15th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the company will earn $1.50 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.41. The consensus estimate for Burberry Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.47 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Burberry Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BURBY. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,245 ($28.12) to GBX 2,360 ($29.56) in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,200 ($27.56) to GBX 2,400 ($30.06) in a research report on Friday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,000 ($25.05) to GBX 2,250 ($28.18) in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,330 ($29.19) to GBX 2,500 ($31.32) in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Burberry Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,166.22.

Shares of BURBY stock opened at $29.64 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.18. Burberry Group has a one year low of $17.52 and a one year high of $32.81.

Burberry Group Plc operates as a holding company, manufactures, designs and distributes apparels and accessories under the Burberry brand. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Wholesale, and Licensing. The Retail and Wholesale segment sells luxury goods through Burberry mainline stores, concessions, outlets, and digital commerce, as well as Burberry franchisees and department stores.

