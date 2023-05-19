Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 29,592 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,764,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,592 shares during the period. Henry Schein makes up 1.8% of Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 1.30% of Henry Schein worth $140,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 231.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Henry Schein in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in Henry Schein in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in Henry Schein in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HSIC shares. StockNews.com lowered Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Henry Schein from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Henry Schein from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Henry Schein from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price target on Henry Schein from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.67.

Shares of HSIC stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $76.81. 323,534 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 869,394. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.75 and a 12 month high of $89.72. The stock has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.35 and a 200 day moving average of $80.62.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Henry Schein’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kurt P. Kuehn sold 1,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total value of $147,871.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,214,185.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Kurt P. Kuehn sold 1,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total transaction of $147,871.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,214,185.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 6,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.74, for a total value of $504,329.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,058.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins.

