Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Acquires Shares of 1,023,911 Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,023,911 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,217,000. Meta Platforms accounts for about 1.6% of Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,268,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $327,244,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $30,029,000. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $3,193,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $13,483,000. Institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of META traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $246.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,393,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,910,332. The company has a fifty day moving average of $217.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.51. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $248.69. The company has a market cap of $631.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Edward Jones raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.87.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.99, for a total value of $67,592.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,456,382.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.99, for a total value of $67,592.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,456,382.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,292,119.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,159 shares of company stock valued at $7,616,945 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

