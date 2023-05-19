Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Decreases Stake in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,196,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 53,369 shares during the quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. owned about 1.08% of Stantec worth $57,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in STN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stantec by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Stantec by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stantec by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Stantec by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 67,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Stantec by 144.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. 60.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James cut Stantec from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stantec in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stantec has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.40.

STN traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $58.65. 14,671 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,638. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.69. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.07 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Stantec Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.32 and a fifty-two week high of $62.31.

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $832.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.12 million. Stantec had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 16.17%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stantec Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.144 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.32%.

Stantec, Inc engages in the provision of knowledge-based solutions through value-added professional consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and Global.

