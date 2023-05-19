Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,648,349 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 15,108 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 1.56% of Gentex worth $99,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Gentex by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 10,198 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Gentex by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 72,087 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 2.4% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 16,002 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 0.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 144,185 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Gentex by 2.6% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 17,926 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GNTX shares. TheStreet raised shares of Gentex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gentex in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

In other Gentex news, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 5,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total transaction of $151,275.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,390,623.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CTO Neil Boehm sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total value of $35,285.22. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 36,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,027,760.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 5,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total transaction of $151,275.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,861 shares in the company, valued at $1,390,623.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 16,561 shares of company stock worth $466,490 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gentex stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $28.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 345,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,192,283. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.84. Gentex Co. has a 1 year low of $23.28 and a 1 year high of $31.48.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $550.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.59 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 16.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. It operates through the Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all the foregoing facilities.

