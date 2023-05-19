Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Has $18.15 Million Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 34.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 464,421 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 244,146 shares during the quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $18,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 6.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 49,136 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,585,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $73,081,000 after purchasing an additional 510,865 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,647,982 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $75,955,000 after acquiring an additional 112,553 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 149,644 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,897,000 after acquiring an additional 4,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 316,801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,600,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. 49.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ENB. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Shares of ENB traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,713,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,442,344. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.43. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.02 and a twelve month high of $47.67. The firm has a market cap of $75.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.06%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 293.26%.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

