Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Has $36.21 Million Stock Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 129,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,334 shares during the quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $36,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in MarketAxess in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 101.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 296.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in MarketAxess during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MarketAxess Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX traded down $4.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $283.10. 166,153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,484. The business’s fifty day moving average is $340.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $318.50. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $217.44 and a one year high of $399.78. The stock has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 41.74 and a beta of 0.79.

MarketAxess Dividend Announcement

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.06. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 35.23%. The company had revenue of $203.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.74%.

Insider Transactions at MarketAxess

In other news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.80, for a total transaction of $89,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 7,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,567,572.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other MarketAxess news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.80, for a total value of $89,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 7,156 shares in the company, valued at $2,567,572.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.58, for a total value of $221,414.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,882 shares in the company, valued at $2,156,223.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $313.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $302.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on MarketAxess from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on MarketAxess from $297.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $288.00 target price on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $334.10.

MarketAxess Profile

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc engages in an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It operates through the Americas, Europe, and Asia geographical segments. The company was founded by Richard Mitchell Mcvey on April 11, 2000, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

