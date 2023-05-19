Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Invests $74.59 Million in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,372,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,588,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.15% of Brookfield at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BN. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Brookfield in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Brookfield in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Command Bank purchased a new position in Brookfield in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Brookfield

In other Brookfield news, Director Multi-Strategy Mast Brookfield sold 24,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $295,938.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,104,923 shares in the company, valued at $252,414,879.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Brookfield Stock Performance

Brookfield Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:BN traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.82. 1,074,985 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,567,246. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Brookfield Co. has a 1-year low of $28.25 and a 1-year high of $54.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.90 and a beta of 1.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Brookfield from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Brookfield from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Brookfield from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Brookfield from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Brookfield from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Brookfield Company Profile

Brookfield Corp. engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following business segments: Renewable Power and Transition, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Real Estate, and Credit and Insurance Solutions.

Featured Articles

