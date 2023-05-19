Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Sells 4,691 Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,247,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,691 shares during the period. Primerica makes up about 2.3% of Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. owned 3.38% of Primerica worth $176,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRI. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Primerica in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Primerica by 74.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Primerica in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Primerica by 36.0% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Primerica alerts:

Primerica Stock Performance

Shares of PRI stock traded down $1.38 on Friday, hitting $185.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,409. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $173.74 and its 200-day moving average is $160.18. Primerica, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.22 and a fifty-two week high of $195.69. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 1.18.

Primerica Dividend Announcement

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $690.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.61 million. Primerica had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 27.48%. Primerica’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 15.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.47%.

Insider Transactions at Primerica

In other news, COO Gregory C. Pitts sold 12,903 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.71, for a total value of $2,409,119.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,287.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Gregory C. Pitts sold 4,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.14, for a total value of $826,144.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,940.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Gregory C. Pitts sold 12,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.71, for a total transaction of $2,409,119.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,287.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,168 shares of company stock valued at $7,238,391. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on PRI. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Primerica in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $244.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Primerica from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Primerica from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Primerica from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Primerica currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.25.

Primerica Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, Senior Health, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.