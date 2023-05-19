Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Sells 532 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. cut its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,007 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 532 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.13% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $27,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 186.3% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Insider Transactions at Laboratory Co. of America

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 3,897 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.81, for a total value of $879,981.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,991.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total transaction of $2,004,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,069 shares in the company, valued at $2,272,510.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 3,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.81, for a total transaction of $879,981.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,509,991.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

LH stock traded up $1.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $217.11. The company had a trading volume of 196,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,927. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.03. The company has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.63. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $200.32 and a twelve month high of $263.13.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.17). Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 16.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $285.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $304.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $315.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.50.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.