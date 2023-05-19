Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Shares Gap Down to $23.41

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $23.41, but opened at $22.88. Caleres shares last traded at $21.98, with a volume of 110,917 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Caleres from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Caleres in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Caleres alerts:

Caleres Trading Down 9.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $772.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.36 and its 200 day moving average is $23.64.

Caleres Dividend Announcement

Caleres ( NYSE:CAL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The textile maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. Caleres had a return on equity of 42.45% and a net margin of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $696.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Caleres’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caleres, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. Caleres’s payout ratio is 5.70%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAL. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Caleres during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Caleres by 65.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,246 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Caleres in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Caleres by 35.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,183 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Caleres by 30.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,467 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

Caleres Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caleres, Inc engages in the provision of athletic, casual, and dress footwear products. It operates through the Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The Famous Footwear segment provides branded footwear for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment sources, manufactures, and markets branded, licensed, and private-labeled footwear primarily to online retailers, national chains, department stores, mass merchandisers, and independent retailers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.