Camden National Bank Grows Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Camden National Bank increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,467 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 125,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,178,000 after purchasing an additional 53,719 shares during the last quarter. MY Purposeful Wealth CORP. bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $983,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Biltmore Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 108,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,655,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034 shares during the period. 22.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

SHY stock remained flat at $81.84 during mid-day trading on Friday. 4,059,783 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,658,947. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.48 and a twelve month high of $83.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.71.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were given a $0.191 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

