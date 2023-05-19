Camden National Bank Reduces Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Camden National Bank cut its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 601 shares during the quarter. Prologis accounts for about 1.5% of Camden National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Prologis were worth $7,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 17,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 2,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 11.0% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prologis Stock Performance

Prologis stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $123.01. 777,737 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,889,508. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.60 billion, a PE ratio of 36.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.03 and a 12-month high of $138.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $121.89 and its 200-day moving average is $120.17.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 41.06% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Prologis from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho started coverage on Prologis in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Prologis from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Prologis from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Prologis from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.90.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

