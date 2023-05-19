Camden National Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Camden National Bank lessened its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 73,255 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,282 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $3,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FTNT. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,140,642 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,136,900,000 after buying an additional 3,403,145 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,155,601 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $350,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205,127 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,851,276 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $238,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,367 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,433,688 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $217,827,000 after purchasing an additional 130,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,171,555 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $204,948,000 after purchasing an additional 318,942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

FTNT stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.04. 1,804,275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,864,926. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.92, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.38. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.61 and a 52-week high of $69.15. The company has a market cap of $54.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.31, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.16.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 282.54% and a net margin of 20.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTNT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Fortinet from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $66.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.30.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 98,374 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total transaction of $5,920,147.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,962.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 98,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total transaction of $5,920,147.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,962.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 11,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $659,341.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,367.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,247 shares of company stock valued at $8,455,707 in the last quarter. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

