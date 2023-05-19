Camden National Bank Sells 44 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Camden National Bank reduced its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 526.3% during the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

LLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $420.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $478.00 to $507.00 in a report on Monday. 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $430.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $415.75.

Eli Lilly and Stock Up 0.9 %

LLY traded up $3.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $441.63. 1,600,774 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,160,221. The stock has a market cap of $419.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $283.11 and a twelve month high of $447.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $375.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $359.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.86%.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total value of $261,174.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,978 shares in the company, valued at $2,602,163.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total transaction of $261,174.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,602,163.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total transaction of $67,164,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,748,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,505,105,374.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,109,251 shares of company stock worth $411,295,505. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.