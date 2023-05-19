Camden National Bank Sells 560 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Camden National Bank lowered its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,073 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.5% in the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.8% in the third quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC raised its position in Chevron by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management raised its position in Chevron by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 10,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVX traded up $0.76 on Friday, reaching $154.77. The company had a trading volume of 4,091,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,111,012. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.43. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $132.54 and a 1-year high of $189.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $162.45 and its 200-day moving average is $170.59.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.36 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to purchase up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 32.61%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $206.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.61.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

