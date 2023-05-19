Camden National Bank Trims Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Camden National Bank cut its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $4,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,327,000 after purchasing an additional 313,344 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 52.1% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,582,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,276,000 after acquiring an additional 884,513 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,610,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,049,000 after acquiring an additional 70,416 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 56.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,224,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,315,000 after acquiring an additional 440,230 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 17.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,172,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000,000 after buying an additional 178,034 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on STZ shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $210.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $279.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands Stock Up 1.5 %

In other Constellation Brands news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $862,485,140.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,488,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,579,865,487.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Constellation Brands news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $862,485,140.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,488,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,579,865,487.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $145,294,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,365,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,338,273.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Constellation Brands stock traded up $3.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $235.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 629,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313,284. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $208.12 and a 52-week high of $261.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -460.72, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.03.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.12. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 20.48% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.6 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -698.03%.

About Constellation Brands

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

