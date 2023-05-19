Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Price Target Cut to $120.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by Mizuho from $132.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.20% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $143.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $117.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.27.

CPT stock opened at $106.95 on Friday. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $97.74 and a 52 week high of $147.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.79.

In other Camden Property Trust news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 5,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.35, for a total value of $588,937.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,234,269.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,465,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,086,264,000 after buying an additional 351,965 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,319,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,352,022,000 after buying an additional 1,758,386 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,961,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,044,341,000 after buying an additional 157,326 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,890,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $729,147,000 after acquiring an additional 45,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $333,911,000. 93.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.

