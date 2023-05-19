Cameo Cobalt (CVE:CRU) Shares Up 700%

Cameo Cobalt Corp (CVE:CRU – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 700% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.20. 10,200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 421,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Cameo Cobalt Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of C$2.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.20 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.17.

Cameo Cobalt Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cameo Cobalt Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Chile. Its flagship project, the Carrizal Alto cobalt property covering an area of 456 hectares located in Carrizal Alto district. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cameo Cobalt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameo Cobalt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.