Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CAMT. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Camtek from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Camtek from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Camtek in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Camtek from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Camtek from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Camtek currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $32.83.

Camtek Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CAMT traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,591. Camtek has a 1 year low of $20.83 and a 1 year high of $31.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 7.54 and a quick ratio of 6.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Camtek

Camtek ( NASDAQ:CAMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Camtek had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $82.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Camtek will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAMT. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Camtek during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Camtek by 116.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Camtek during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Camtek by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Camtek by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.52% of the company’s stock.

About Camtek

(Get Rating)

Camtek Ltd. engages in the development and manufacturing of inspection and metrology equipment for the semiconductor industry. It offers services to the semiconductor market segments, including Advanced Packaging, Memory, CMOS Image Sensors, Power, RF and MEMS, serving the industry’s global IDMs, OSATs, and foundries.

