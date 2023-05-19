Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Given New $14.80 Price Target at Bank of America

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Bank of America from $17.00 to $14.80 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 19.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut Canada Goose from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Canada Goose from C$30.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird cut Canada Goose from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Cowen decreased their price target on Canada Goose from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Canada Goose from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.48.

Canada Goose Stock Performance

NYSE GOOS traded down $2.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.30. 12,523,658 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,960,605. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.56, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.63. Canada Goose has a 12-month low of $14.51 and a 12-month high of $24.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.87 and a 200-day moving average of $19.02.

Institutional Trading of Canada Goose

About Canada Goose

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Canada Goose in the first quarter worth $1,061,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canada Goose in the first quarter worth $286,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Canada Goose by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 465,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Canada Goose by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,626,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,828,000 after acquiring an additional 20,326 shares during the period. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Canada Goose in the first quarter worth $949,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.79% of the company’s stock.

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.

