Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Price Target Increased to C$60.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CDPYF. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$54.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$61.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

CDPYF stock opened at $36.10 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.31. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $27.11 and a twelve month high of $39.33.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Increases Dividend

About Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.0903 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.09. This represents a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 39.43%.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended mutual fund trust, which engages in the management of interests in multi-unit residential real estate properties, including apartments, townhomes, and manufactured home communities. It operates though the Canada and Europe geographical segments.

