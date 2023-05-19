Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Stock Price Up 4.3%

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating)’s share price rose 4.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.11 and last traded at $1.10. Approximately 5,958,963 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 7,084,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from $3.30 to $3.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$2.50 to C$1.75 in a report on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Canopy Growth from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Canopy Growth from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.39.

Canopy Growth Stock Up 3.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Canopy Growth during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Canopy Growth in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. 15.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

