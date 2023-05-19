Cantor Fitzgerald Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA)

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Rating) – Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Zevra Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.45) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.98). The consensus estimate for Zevra Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.24) per share.

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on Zevra Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

Zevra Therapeutics Trading Up 3.3 %

Zevra Therapeutics stock opened at $5.05 on Friday. Zevra Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.03 and a 1-year high of $6.92. The company has a quick ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.27.

Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00 million. Zevra Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.58% and a negative net margin of 548.93%.

Insider Transactions at Zevra Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Richard W. Pascoe purchased 10,000 shares of Zevra Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.20 per share, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,886.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Matthew R. Plooster bought 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.20 per share, with a total value of $46,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard W. Pascoe acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.20 per share, with a total value of $42,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 29,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,886.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 29,184 shares of company stock valued at $125,611. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Zevra Therapeutics

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of proprietary prodrugs. It focuses on the treatment of serious medical conditions such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pain, and other central nervous system disorders through its platform technology known as Ligand Activated Therapy.

See Also

