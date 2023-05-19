Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Purchases 844 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,689 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 259.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 222.5% during the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOM has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.30.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.9 %

XOM stock opened at $105.77 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.19 and a 200-day moving average of $110.76. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.69 and a fifty-two week high of $119.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $427.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.